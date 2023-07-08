Golden Eagles stay in the hunt after 1st round of Magnolia Amateur

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some of the nation’s best amateur golfers were in Hattiesburg on Friday to open play at the 12th annual Magnolia Amateur.

A handful of golfers were at the Hattiesburg Country Club to represent Mississippi – including three from Southern Miss.

Cameron Guidry scored a 1-over par 72, finishing strong with a 1-under back nine including birdies on holes 16 and 17.

His USM teammate Walker Wise turned in an even par 71, bouncing back with two straight birdies after a double bogey on hole No. 12.

“I got frustrated there for a little bit but the course isn’t playing too hard today,” said Wise, tied for 28th overall after one round. “You can get aggressive, there’s birdie holes out there coming in. You just gotta stay patient and wait for it to come to you.”

“The goal tomorrow is go out there and shoot something in the red numbers,” said Guidry, tied for 43rd. “Stay one shot at a time and not get ahead of yourself and start thinking about the end result.”

Both Golden Eagles acknowledged the advantage of playing on their home course.

It’s a nice prelude of what’s to come this fall as they look forward to teaming back up with the Black & Gold.

“It’s been awesome, all my teammates are really cool,” Wise said. “I’ve made some great friendships the past year. Coach Eddie [Brescher], you can’t get a better coach. He’s been awesome. I’ve loved it, ready to get back in August.”

“I’ve enjoyed it,” Guidry said. “The team chemistry is pretty good, all the guys get along together. Most importantly, the environment. I like the environment in Hattiesburg, especially the members and donors at Hattiesburg Country Club. They treat me really well and always invite me to play with them and I just feel welcome and right at home.”

Hattiesburg native Austin Smithers stays in the hunt with a 1-over par 72 on day one.

Jake Peacock of South Florida leads the field by three strokes after shooting a 7-under par 64.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.