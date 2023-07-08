Win Stuff
Dinosaurs roam Waynesboro-Wayne County Library

Dinosaurs roam the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Children of all ages got a chance to get up close and personal with dinosaurs Friday morning at the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library.

The dinosaur experience came from Louisiana and gave children a chance to see dinosaur fossils.

Kids also left the library with a ‘swag bag’ with dinosaur-themed goodies.

“Some of the children that come to see us here, they never get the opportunity to travel to places like Disney or Universal and see the kind of animals that we have, do they Rexy?” said Martin Wilmott, dinosaur trainer with The Dinosaur Experience. “No, and we like to treat them.

“We like to bring them here, and so they can meet and say hello to our dinosaurs, have lots of fun, and actually trick them into learning as well at the same time.”

More than 200 kids reveled in Friday’s free fun that was provided by the library.

