City of Laurel water department relocating temporarily

City of Laurel's water-billing office will move to new digs for a week
City of Laurel's water-billing office will move to new digs for a week(kauz)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel’s water department is getting a facelift.

That means staff will vacate its current home at 401 N. Fifth Ave. for a week’s time while the old office is being renovated.

And that means customers who pay their bills in person will have to take those matters up at City Hall.

Literally.

The old water billing office will close at the end of business on Wednesday, July 12.

The office will be closed for renovation starting on Thursday, July 13.

The new billing office will open on Friday, July 14 in the City Clerk’s Office on the second floor of Laurel’s City Hall.

The clerk’s office is scheduled to be used for water bill payment from Friday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 19.

City Hall has an elevator that can be accessed at the back of the building at the Yates Avenue entrance.

The water payment office will close on Thursday, July 20, as the operation is moved back to its refurbished digs.

The doors will reopen for business on North Fifth Avenue on Friday, July 21.

Online services will remain the same during the process.

For more information:, call (601) 428-6425.

