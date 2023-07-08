Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Carey Dinner Theater hosts ‘The Pin-Up Girls’

William Carey Dinner Theater returns for it s annual summer stand
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 47th season of Carey Dinner Theater is underway.

This year’s production is “The Pin-Up Girls”.

The production is about a group of women who find a collection of letters and photos from soldiers that span hundreds of years.

The performance is filled with songs through the decades that are inspired by the letters they have found.

“Celebrating our heroes (who) have served our country,” stage director Tim Matheny said. “We have paired up with the Military Museum at Camp Shelby, the Mississippi Military Museum, and they’ve done great things for us. They’ve got a little display that’s in there, they’ve given us some prizes, there’s a little bingo thing that goes on so they’ve given us some prizes for that.”

Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.. For more information or ticket purchases, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12...
Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing
A Hattiesburg bar and grill will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an...
Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of...
Arrest warrant issued for woman using stolen credit card
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving

Latest News

'2nd Saturday' concert series set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Concert series set for Saturday night in Columbia
The next event in the "2nd Saturday" Summer Concert Series will take place in downtown Columbia...
Third ‘2nd Saturday’ concert to be held Saturday in Columbia
William Carey Dinner Theater returns for it s annual summer stand
Woman caught on video defacing Saenger Theater
Woman splashes paint on side of Saenger just down alley from Pocket Museum