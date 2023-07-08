Carey Dinner Theater hosts ‘The Pin-Up Girls’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 47th season of Carey Dinner Theater is underway.

This year’s production is “The Pin-Up Girls”.

The production is about a group of women who find a collection of letters and photos from soldiers that span hundreds of years.

The performance is filled with songs through the decades that are inspired by the letters they have found.

“Celebrating our heroes (who) have served our country,” stage director Tim Matheny said. “We have paired up with the Military Museum at Camp Shelby, the Mississippi Military Museum, and they’ve done great things for us. They’ve got a little display that’s in there, they’ve given us some prizes, there’s a little bingo thing that goes on so they’ve given us some prizes for that.”

Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.. For more information or ticket purchases, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.