Pink Up: Prentiss native nears one full month free of breast cancer

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - In just two days, one Prentiss native will be one full month free of breast cancer.

In October 2022, Barbara Holloway learned she had two forms of breast cancer in her left breast which forced her to have a double mastectomy the following month.

“I went and had my mammogram, and they found a suspicious spot,” said Holloway.

A year later, as Holloway walks into the season of recovery, she’s reminded she’ll never walk alone.

“It’s been so many people that have really helped me, and I’ve been blessed in this season,” Holloway said.

With shoes that read “you’ll never walk alone” ... to a warm, heartfelt words-of-encouragement blanket, Holloway has been showered with gifts and support after a trip to the doctor she’ll never forget.

“So then after that, I ended up getting an infection and ending up having to go back into the hospital,” Holloway said. “While I was in the hospital, I ended up catching COVID. So, It was one thing after another.”

In the fight and in her walk, Holloway’s best friend Nichole Washington never left her side.

“We kind of already were taking care of each other before she got diagnosed,” said Washington. “So, it was like nothing out the way to just step in and just be there for her in that time of need.”

Washington said Holloway’s journey has truly been an eye-opener, raising awareness to take breast cancer precautions seriously.

According to the American Cancer Society, women ages 45 to 54 should get a mammogram every year.

However, between the ages of 40 and 44, women have the option of whether or not they want to start screening, but there are other recommendations for women at high risk.

“I would say for me, it was hard because, at the point in time, she has always been the strong one,” Washington said. “And to know she was going through that, it kind of hurt me because I didn’t know how it was going to affect her. So, I didn’t know if I was going to lose my friend.”

“I’ve had some bad days sometimes,” Holloway said. “I couldn’t even get up. I couldn’t even walk.

My husband had to bathe me. My best friend had to bathe me. It gets you down so much. Just to think of somebody, I had help, but what about the people that don’t”

Holloway said she plans to help others who find themselves walking in her shoes through her non-profit, Healing and Helping through Love, Faith, Hope and Compassion.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.