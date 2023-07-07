Pine Belt sample ballots for 2023 Miss. primaries

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Election time in Mississippi is coming up soon.

Mississippi’s 2023 primary election day is set for Tuesday, August 8.

In order to be eligible to vote in this election, Mississippians must be registered by 5 p.m. on July 10, 2023.

Here are sample ballots for nine counties in the Pine Belt. They can be found under the following links:

For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or the Y’all Vote website.

