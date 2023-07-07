Petal Arts Council launches art trail

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Arts Council received $5,000 from the Forrest County Board of Supervisors in support of its new art trail.

The project has been in the works since last year and will showcase the artwork of local artists at various businesses in the city.

“This has been something the council has been wanting to do for several years,” said Jodie Brickson, Petal Arts Council vice president. “We just really wanted to offer an opportunity for local artists to be able to display their artwork in town, but also celebrate artwork that was already in the form of murals and art that businesses had within their buildings.”

The trail currently has three locations: South Miss Hotdogs and Handpies; Beyond Blessed Gifts; and Grand Central Outfitters

These locations will be rotated every three months as the council brings in new artists. For now, the council continues to work out the minor details of such a major accomplishment.

“It is very much still a work in progress,” Brickson said. “We’re having some professional signage printed that will go outside the different murals that will mark where the participating locations are.”

The council will host its first “Meet The Artist” reception Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Beyond Blessed Gifts.

The reception will include a meet-and-greet with Stephanie Birdwell, the trail’s first-quarter featured artist.

