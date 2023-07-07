Win Stuff
Perry County sample ballots for 2023 Primary Election

-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election Day is set for Tuesday, August 8.

Here are two sample ballots (Republican and Democrat) of the 2023 Primary Election in Perry County.

In order to be eligible to vote in this election, Mississippians must be registered by 5 p.m. on July 10, 2023.

For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or the Y’all Vote website.

