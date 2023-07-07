One-Tank Trip: WDAM 7 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie takes a long look at Flint Creek

STONE COUNTY,, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s hot this summer.

So, let’s beat the heat and head down to Flint Creek Water Park on another one-tank trip.

You may not think of Wiggins as a summer-day trip destination, but there is a hidden gem located just on the north side of town.

As far as outdoor recreation, we have it here at Flint Creek.

Located along the Flint Creek Reservoir. Flint Creek Water Park is home to a 650-acre lake, a water park and 46 vacation cabins.

The first thing you see when you get here is the water park and this place has it all. There are several waterslides that the kids will love, a lazy river and even a walk-in pool.

After spending some time at the water park, you can put your boat in the 650-acre lake and enjoy some family time on the water. This lake is a favorite for boating, water skiing and swimming.

Limited boat rentals are available and the lake also is stocked with all kinds of fish, including bass, brim, crappie and catfish.

If you can’t pack all of the fun into one day, don’t worry.

You can rent one of their vacation cabins along the shoreline.

And that’s what a lot of people like about Flint Creek is this natural beauty. So, where we do have cabins, we try to nestle them in so it doesn’t take away from the scenery.

The natural scenery.

There’s even an RV park for those of you who would like to camp, with all the amenities of home. There are also hiking trails located throughout the park as well, which are perfect for those who want to get in touch with nature.

This is a great trip for the whole family.

Total mileage for this one time trip was 101 miles to and from Hattiesburg.

For WDAM 7 News, I’m chief meteorologist Patrick Bigbie.

