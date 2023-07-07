Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

One-Tank Trip: WDAM 7 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie takes a long look at Flint Creek

07062023-FlintCreekdroadtrip-WDAM
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY,, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s hot this summer.

So, let’s beat the heat and head down to Flint Creek Water Park on another one-tank trip.

You may not think of Wiggins as a summer-day trip destination, but there is a hidden gem located just on the north side of town.

As far as outdoor recreation, we have it here at Flint Creek.

Located along the Flint Creek Reservoir. Flint Creek Water Park is home to a 650-acre lake, a water park and 46 vacation cabins.

The first thing you see when you get here is the water park and this place has it all. There are several waterslides that the kids will love, a lazy river and even a walk-in pool.

After spending some time at the water park, you can put your boat in the 650-acre lake and enjoy some family time on the water. This lake is a favorite for boating, water skiing and swimming.

Limited boat rentals are available and the lake also is stocked with all kinds of fish, including bass, brim, crappie and catfish.

If you can’t pack all of the fun into one day, don’t worry.

You can rent one of their vacation cabins along the shoreline.

And that’s what a lot of people like about Flint Creek is this natural beauty. So, where we do have cabins, we try to nestle them in so it doesn’t take away from the scenery.

The natural scenery.

There’s even an RV park for those of you who would like to camp, with all the amenities of home. There are also hiking trails located throughout the park as well, which are perfect for those who want to get in touch with nature.

This is a great trip for the whole family.

Total mileage for this one time trip was 101 miles to and from Hattiesburg.

For WDAM 7 News, I’m chief meteorologist Patrick Bigbie.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person...
Suspect wanted for shooting man Monday in Laurel
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
A Hattiesburg bar and grill will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an...
Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault

Latest News

JDC school district administrators gather for leadership conference.
JDC school officials head to Carey for annual retreat
Flint Creek offers all kind of activities, but also allows a body to kick back and relax.
Nearly-next-door-neighbor offers options for exploration
JDC school district administrators gather for leadership conference.
JDC school district officials take time for annual retreat at William Carrey
A construction crew works on the Hall Avenue east overpass Thursday
Hattiesburg overpass construction in its 15th month