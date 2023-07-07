Win Stuff
Mississippi Strong raises more than $8K in relief efforts for Louin community

To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief efforts, scan the QR...
To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief efforts, scan the QR code above, visit www.gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief campaign has raised $8,115.73 for tornado victims in Jasper County, according to The Salvation Army.

WDAM 7 and Meridian’s WTOK-TV launched the joint relief effort in conjunction with The Salvation Army on June 20 after an EF-4 tornado hit the town of Louin on June 18.

The tornado caused major damage, destroyed homes and injured numerous people, including claiming the life of a resident, George Jean Hayes.

According to The Salvation Army, the campaign received around $3,000 in donations in the last week and a half alone.

“We are truly grateful for the generous contributions of our viewers across the Pine Belt, as well as East Central Mississippi, to provide relief to those struggling to rebuild their lives in Jasper County,” said WDAM 7 Vice President and General Manager Tim Walker.

The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi’s Divisional Communications Director, Aimee Murry, spoke about how much this means for the people of Louin, as well as show gratitude towards both stations’ efforts to push the campaign forward.

“It really speaks to how our community steps up to support one another in times of crisis and, equally important, to the impact your efforts have made for the many individuals and families who are devastated by a disaster event,” Murry said.

To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief efforts, click HERE or text MSTORNADOES to 51555.

