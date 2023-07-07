Man charged with strong-armed robbery in Jasper County
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old man is in the Jasper County Jail after tossing a shirt over another’s head and stealing money.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said Friday that Oscar Troydell Ellis had been taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing money from a friend’s house off Mississippi 503 near the Hero, community.
Ellis was charged with one count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling/house, armed or not, and one charge of strong-armed robbery.
The investigation is on-going.
