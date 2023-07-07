Man charged with strong-armed robbery in Jasper County

BAY SPRINGS Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old man is in the Jasper County Jail after tossing a shirt over another’s head and stealing money.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said Friday that Oscar Troydell Ellis had been taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing money from a friend’s house off Mississippi 503 near the Hero, community.

Ellis was charged with one count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling/house, armed or not, and one charge of strong-armed robbery.

The investigation is on-going.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.