Malaria grabbing a bit of attention in United States

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Though not extremely common in the United States, malaria is very common globally, with more than 240 million cases each year.

“Malaria is very incredible throughout the world, but in Mississippi, there have been no locally-acquired cases in many, many decades,” said Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center. “However, the CDC within the past few days, said that there were four cases of malaria spread in South Florida that were locally acquired and one in South Texas.”

Malaria is spread through a certain type of mosquito. Though Mississippi has not had a recent case, it doesn’t mean that it’s impossible for someone to get malaria right here in the Pine Belt.

“We do have some monophyly mosquitos in the Deep South so we have the mosquitos that are capable of spreading malaria,” Horne said.

And, while malaria is not known to be a deadly disease in this country, it could leave you ill for weeks.

“That infection can cause fever, chills, sweats, nausea,” Horne said. “It can make you very sick.”

Here in the South, there are preventative measures you can take to reduce the risk of any disease spread by mosquitos.

“Getting rid of areas around your house (with) standing water, that might allow mosquitos to breed,” Horne said. “If you feel it necessary, insecticide or traps (can be used) to reduce the burden.

“If you are outside, particularly in the evening hours, wearing sleeves provide less area for them to bite you. Horne said.

And when push comes to shove, …

“Use mosquito repellent,” Horne said.

