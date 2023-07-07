Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Malaria grabbing a bit of attention in United States

Malaria
Malaria(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Though not extremely common in the United States, malaria is very common globally, with more than 240 million cases each year.

“Malaria is very incredible throughout the world, but in Mississippi, there have been no locally-acquired cases in many, many decades,” said Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center. “However, the CDC within the past few days, said that there were four cases of malaria spread in South Florida that were locally acquired and one in South Texas.”

Malaria is spread through a certain type of mosquito. Though Mississippi has not had a recent case, it doesn’t mean that it’s impossible for someone to get malaria right here in the Pine Belt.

“We do have some monophyly mosquitos in the Deep South so we have the mosquitos that are capable of spreading malaria,” Horne said.

And, while malaria is not known to be a deadly disease in this country, it could leave you ill for weeks.

“That infection can cause fever, chills, sweats, nausea,” Horne said. “It can make you very sick.”

Here in the South, there are preventative measures you can take to reduce the risk of any disease spread by mosquitos.

“Getting rid of areas around your house (with) standing water, that might allow mosquitos to breed,” Horne said. “If you feel it necessary, insecticide or traps (can be used) to reduce the burden.

“If you are outside, particularly in the evening hours, wearing sleeves provide less area for them to bite you. Horne said.

And when push comes to shove, …

“Use mosquito repellent,” Horne said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person...
Suspect wanted for shooting man Monday in Laurel
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts

Latest News

Petal Arts Council launches arts trail
Petal Arts Council launches arts trail
Kitten day at the Library
Southern Pine Animal Shelter brings kittens to the library for summer reading activity
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/6
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/6
(Source: MGN)
Miss. Secretary of State Watson announces ‘My Election Day’ tool