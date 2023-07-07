Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State family received gut-wrenching news regarding the death of a legendary Bulldogs football player.

According to Mississippi State Athletics, all-time MSU great Johnie Cooks passed away Thursday. He was 64.

“Mourning my friend and MSU classmate Johnie Cooks from Leland. He was a bad man on the gridiron, but a kind, generous soul off the field,” Mississippi State spokesperson Sid Salter said in a tweet. “I loved his smile and will miss his abiding friendship. Johnie fought the good fight all his life. God bless him and God bless his family.

Cooks was a native of Leland, Mississippi. In his Bulldog career, Cooks was named an All-SEC linebacker three times and is top five in school history in sacks (24) and total tackles (392).

He was also placed on five All-American teams following the 1981 season.

“Johnie Cooks is without question among the very best to ever put on the Maroon and White while also standing as one of the most decorated college football players of his era,” Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said. “He truly did it all in his career, from earning accolade after accolade as a Bulldog, to winning a Super Bowl in the NFL. Johnie will be remembered forever in Starkville as he is cemented as an MSU legend. We extend our deepest condolences to Johnie’s family, as well as all who knew, loved and admired him.”

Cooks attended MSU from 1977 to 1981. He was the second overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft, selected by the Baltimore Colts.

