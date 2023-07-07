Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement said that a missing Jones County woman has made contact with authorities and is considered safe.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis contacted their office on Friday afternoon to let them know she was safe. She was originally reported missing earlier Friday morning.

