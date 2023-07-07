Win Stuff
Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12 p.m. seen on Wednesday, July 5, at her residence on Upper Ovett Road in Ovett, MS.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement said that a missing Jones County woman has made contact with authorities and is considered safe.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis contacted their office on Friday afternoon to let them know she was safe. She was originally reported missing earlier Friday morning.

