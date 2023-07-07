Jones County sample ballots for 2023 primary election
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s 2023 primary election day is set for Tuesday, August 8.
Here are two sample ballots (Republican and Democrat) of the 2023 Primary Election in Jones County.
Jones County - Republican Sample Ballot by WDAM Staff on Scribd
Jones County - Democratic Sample Ballot by WDAM Staff on Scribd
In order to be eligible to vote in this election, Mississippians must be registered by 5 p.m. on July 10, 2023.
For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or the Y’all Vote website.
