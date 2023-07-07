Win Stuff
JDC school officials head to Carey for annual retreat

JDC school district administrators gather for leadership conference.
By Jordan Riley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Davis County leaders across the school district started their 2023-24 school year a few weeks early.

JDC school district administrators Thursday held their annual leadership retreat at William Carey University.

JDC School District Superintendent Ike Haynes said he loves to get all of the district’s leaders together to set a positive tone for the upcoming school year.

“We hope that we can achieve excellence, elite status even, in JDC,” Haynes said. “And so, we’re setting the tone, we are coming up with roles and responsibilities and accepting those charges.]

“We’re looking forward to kicking off a great school year.”

For the past 11 years, Jefferson Davis County School District leaders have participated in a leadership retreat.

Participants said they like to go to a remote area away from the district to get ready for the upcoming school year.

