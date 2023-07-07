Jasper County sample ballots for 2023 Primary Election
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election Day is set for Tuesday, August 8.
Here are two sample ballots (Republican and Democrat) of the 2023 Primary Election in Jasper County.
Jasper County - Republican Sample Ballot by WDAM Staff on Scribd
Jasper County - Democratic Sample Ballot by WDAM Staff on Scribd
In order to be eligible to vote in this election, Mississippians must be registered by 5 p.m. on July 10, 2023.
For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or the Y’all Vote website.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.