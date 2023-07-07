Win Stuff
Hit-or-Miss thunderstorms possible this weekend.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Saturday will start off partly cloudy, but hit-or-miss thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Expect more of the same for next Monday and Tuesday. Highs will top out into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

We could see another “Heat Bubble” form by late next week. Models show highs warming up into the mid to upper 90s by next Thursday & next Friday.

