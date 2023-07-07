Hattiesburg overpass construction in its 15th month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A $25 million construction project to build two new railroad overpasses in Hattiesburg is in its 15th month.

Initial work on the Hall Avenue East and Hall Avenue West overpasses began in April, 2022, and the project is progressing well, according to Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Barker said the east overpass should be finished in early 2024.

He says the west overpass could be completed at the end of next year.

Two federal grants are paying for about two-thirds of the project.

“But, I think it solved a transportation problem in downtown, I think it solves an equity issue in terms of cutting off part of the city when the train is across the tracks, and, ultimately, I think it’s going to accelerate development in East Hattiesburg again and that’s something we’ve always wanted.”

Hattiesburg is putting up about $8 million for the project.

