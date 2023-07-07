Forrest County sample ballots for 2023 primary election

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s 2023 primary election day is set for Tuesday, August 8.

Here are two sample ballots (Republican and Democrat) of the 2023 Primary Election in Forrest County.

In order to be eligible to vote in this election, Mississippians must be registered by 5 p.m. on July 10, 2023.

For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or the Y’all Vote website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.