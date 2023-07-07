Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Concertgoer threw phone at Drake during show

FILE - Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on...
FILE - Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Someone threw a phone at him during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake is the latest performer to get hit on stage by something thrown by a concertgoer.

Someone threw a cell phone onto the stage, seemingly hitting Drake in the arm or wrist, during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.

The phone fell to the floor.

Drake apparently was not hurt and continued the show.

It’s the latest in a slew of similar incidents in the several few weeks.

Targets have included Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max.

Pink had a wheel of cheese and human ashes thrown at her while performing on stage in two separate incidents at her shows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hattiesburg bar and grill will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an...
Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
According to a post made by the police department’s Facebook page, the leak is coming from the...
Columbia PD: Major gas leak around North Main Street, Hawkins Avenue
Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of...
Arrest warrant issued for woman using stolen credit card
A massive 18-month project to overhaul the I-10 interchange at Menge Avenue started Wednesday....
Massive I-10 road project paves the way for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s

Latest News

Police released video of suspects in the death of a Lyft driver who immigrated from Afghanistan.
Video released of suspects in Lyft driver death
water generic
City of Hattiesburg’s drinking water gets perfect score 5 years in a row
City of Hattiesburg’s water gets perfect score 5 years in a row
US destroying last of its chemical weapons