City of Hattiesburg's drinking water gets perfect score 5 years in a row

For the fifth year in a row, the city of Hattiesburg is celebrating a perfect score for its drinking water.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For the fifth year in a row, the city of Hattiesburg is celebrating a perfect score for its drinking water.

Hub City leaders announced Thursday that Hattiesburg had received a five out of five ranking on its drinking water supply from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“We are proud of this,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “We want to continue to get better. We know there is still work to do when it comes to trying to replace water lines, transmission lines.”

The MSDH made its annual inspection of the Hattiesburg facilities in late May and early June. They review operations in three areas: technical, managerial and financial.

“We would have made six years, but the first year, we didn’t have audits done, so everything else we got a five on, but the audits that year on the financial side,” said Alan Howe, the director of water and sewer for the city. “But five years in a row is a great accomplishment.”

The city operates three water plants. Plant Number One on Mississippi Highway 42 is currently getting some major upgrades totaling $1.3 million. That work should be finished by early next year.

