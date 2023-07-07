Win Stuff
7/7 - Rex’s Friday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson takes a look at Friday's weather.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

The weather will pretty much be the same today as it has been the last few days, with highs in the lower 90s and a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

The weather is expected to remain the same through the weekend, with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s and a chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

A Hattiesburg bar and grill will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an...
Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
According to a post made by the police department’s Facebook page, the leak is coming from the...
Columbia PD: Major gas leak around North Main Street, Hawkins Avenue
Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of...
Arrest warrant issued for woman using stolen credit card
A massive 18-month project to overhaul the I-10 interchange at Menge Avenue started Wednesday....
Massive I-10 road project paves the way for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s

