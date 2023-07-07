Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

2 arrested in Jones County on drug, weapon charges

Xavier Evans was one of two men arrested in Jones County Thursday on drug-and-weapon--related...
Xavier Evans was one of two men arrested in Jones County Thursday on drug-and-weapon--related charges.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of two Jones County men on drug and weapon charges.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Xavier Evans, 29, Ellisville, and Koreyon Darty, 23, Laurel.

Koreyon Darty was one of two Jones County men arrested Thursday on drug and weapon charges
Koreyon Darty was one of two Jones County men arrested Thursday on drug and weapon charges(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Evans was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and weapon possession by a felon.

Darty was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (over 200 counterfeit Percocet pills) )while In possession of a firearm and on a warrant From another agency.

Both Evans and Darty were scheduled to make their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court Friday

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hattiesburg bar and grill will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an...
Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12...
Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing
Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of...
Arrest warrant issued for woman using stolen credit card
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving

Latest News

To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief efforts, scan the QR...
Mississippi Strong raises more than $8K in relief efforts for Louin community
As Barbara Holloway walks into the season of recovery, she's reminded she'll never walk alone.
Pink Up: Prentiss native nears one full month free of breast cancer
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12...
Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing
'You'll never walk alone': Prentiss woman celebrates support battling breast cancer