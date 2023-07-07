2 arrested in Jones County on drug, weapon charges

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of two Jones County men on drug and weapon charges.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Xavier Evans, 29, Ellisville, and Koreyon Darty, 23, Laurel.

Koreyon Darty was one of two Jones County men arrested Thursday on drug and weapon charges (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Evans was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and weapon possession by a felon.

Darty was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (over 200 counterfeit Percocet pills) )while In possession of a firearm and on a warrant From another agency.

Both Evans and Darty were scheduled to make their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court Friday

