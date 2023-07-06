Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - July 6, 2023

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place.

FRIDAY

  • Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs
    • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (Jackson)
    • Included with regular museum admission
    • Learn about the flora and fauna that populated the earth before the age of the dinosaurs through hands-on experiences, crafts and demonstrations.
  • 601 Vibes with the 601 Live Band
    • 7 p.m. at Center Stage of Mississippi (Jackson)
    • Tickets range from $25 - $250
    • Enjoy a blend of soulful R&B, funk and infectious rhythms that will keep you on your feet all night.

SATURDAY

  • Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg
    • Search through vendors selling fresh produce, prepared food, handmade goods and much more.
    • Enjoy live music, yoga in the park and games.
  • Shane Tubbs Band at Hattiesburgers and Blues
    • 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Enjoy the highly requested Shane Tubbs Band while partaking in gourmet burgers and draft beers.
  • Splash Into Summer Adoption Event
    • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at PetSmart (Hattiesburg)
    • Need a summertime (a forevertime) snuggler? Find your furry best friend at the latest adoption event by Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

SUNDAY

  • Sensory Friendly Day at Mississippi Children’s Museum (Jackson)
    • 11 a.m - 1 p.m.
    • Free for MCM members / $10 for non-members
    • Enjoy the museum activities with reduced crowds, lighting and sounds.
    • Sensory kits will be available to help visitors as they interact and experience all the museum has to offer in an environment designed for them.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person...
Suspect wanted for shooting man Monday in Laurel
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts

Latest News

CERT/Neighborhood Watch programs to begin soon
You can sign up for CERT or the new neighborhood watch program at Sumrall Town Hall or by...
Deadlines approaching to sign up for new Sumrall community programs
Renovations to the Forrest County Health Department are set for completion by March of 2024.
Renovations to Forrest County Health Dept. making progress
Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosts corrections officer training
Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosts corrections officer training