WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - July 6, 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place.

FRIDAY

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (Jackson) Included with regular museum admission Learn about the flora and fauna that populated the earth before the age of the dinosaurs through hands-on experiences, crafts and demonstrations.

601 Vibes with the 601 Live Band 7 p.m. at Center Stage of Mississippi (Jackson) Tickets range from $25 - $250 Enjoy a blend of soulful R&B, funk and infectious rhythms that will keep you on your feet all night.



SATURDAY

Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg Search through vendors selling fresh produce, prepared food, handmade goods and much more. Enjoy live music, yoga in the park and games.

Shane Tubbs Band at Hattiesburgers and Blues 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Enjoy the highly requested Shane Tubbs Band while partaking in gourmet burgers and draft beers.

Splash Into Summer Adoption Event 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at PetSmart (Hattiesburg) Need a summertime (a forevertime) snuggler? Find your furry best friend at the latest adoption event by Southern Pines Animal Shelter.



SUNDAY

Sensory Friendly Day at Mississippi Children’s Museum (Jackson) 11 a.m - 1 p.m. Free for MCM members / $10 for non-members Enjoy the museum activities with reduced crowds, lighting and sounds. Sensory kits will be available to help visitors as they interact and experience all the museum has to offer in an environment designed for them.



