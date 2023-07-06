WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place.
FRIDAY
- Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (Jackson)
- Included with regular museum admission
- Learn about the flora and fauna that populated the earth before the age of the dinosaurs through hands-on experiences, crafts and demonstrations.
- 601 Vibes with the 601 Live Band
- 7 p.m. at Center Stage of Mississippi (Jackson)
- Tickets range from $25 - $250
- Enjoy a blend of soulful R&B, funk and infectious rhythms that will keep you on your feet all night.
SATURDAY
- Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg
- Search through vendors selling fresh produce, prepared food, handmade goods and much more.
- Enjoy live music, yoga in the park and games.
- Shane Tubbs Band at Hattiesburgers and Blues
- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Enjoy the highly requested Shane Tubbs Band while partaking in gourmet burgers and draft beers.
- Splash Into Summer Adoption Event
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at PetSmart (Hattiesburg)
- Need a summertime (a forevertime) snuggler? Find your furry best friend at the latest adoption event by Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
SUNDAY
- Sensory Friendly Day at Mississippi Children’s Museum (Jackson)
- 11 a.m - 1 p.m.
- Free for MCM members / $10 for non-members
- Enjoy the museum activities with reduced crowds, lighting and sounds.
- Sensory kits will be available to help visitors as they interact and experience all the museum has to offer in an environment designed for them.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.