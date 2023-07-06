VetFest coming to Camp Shelby later this month

HATTIESBUG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event aimed to medical insurance for military veterans and their families will be pulling into Camp Shelby later in July.

A stop in the PACT Act “Summer VetFest” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.

The event was announced by the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery VA Medical Center and Jackson VA Regional Benefits Office.

The Mississippi event is among the 50-plus casual summer gatherings that will be staged throughout July across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The events will feature a mingling of veterans, their families, veteran advocate, and VA health care and benefits professionals.

At the events, VA staff will be ready to help veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits or submit an intent to file, enroll in VA health care, get screened for toxic exposures and more.

All veterans or their survivors have been encouraged to file a claim — or submit their intent to file a claim — for PACT Act-related benefits.

Most veterans who do so by Aug. 9 will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Joseph Biden signed the bill into law.

“There are millions of veterans and survivors across America who are eligible for new health care and benefits, and we will not rest until every one of them gets what they’ve earned,” Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Denis McDonough said, “That’s what this Summer VetFest is all about, educating veterans, their families, and survivors – and encouraging them to apply today.”

Since Biden signed the PACT Act into law, VA has delivered more than $1.4 billion in PACT Act benefits to veterans. Additionally, more than 660,000 veterans have applied for PACT Act-related benefits, more than 3.7 million veterans have received the new toxic exposure screenings, and more than 287,000 Veterans have enrolled in VA health care.

Those figures are 40,000 more enrollments than during the same timeframe last year, and it includes 94,000 enrollees from the PACT Act target population.

Veterans and survivors can apply or learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT, by calling 1-800-MYVA411 or by attending the “Summer VetFest” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum on Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Kosciusko, McComb, Meridian, and Natchez VA clinics are all part of the VA Jackson Health Care System, which provides a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 54,000 veterans.

Web: www.Jackson.va.gov Facebook: www.facebook.com/JacksonVAMC

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.