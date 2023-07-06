Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg bar and grill has been allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an agreement reached with the city during a nuisance hearing.

According to court documents, Top 5ive Bar & Grill will be able to reopen only after security cameras on the outside and inside are placed and certified by the Hattiesburg Police Department and whenever the parking lot is striped.

The business is also ordered to follow all ordinances and regulations of the City of Hattiesburg and the State of Mississippi, including but not limited to, any non-smoking ordinances and LDC requirements.

A reopening date for Top 5ive has not been scheduled at this time.

Wednesday’s agreement comes after Tuesday’s court hearing that was supposed to determine if the temporary closure of the business would be lifted or extended by the City of Hattiesburg, was moved to a recess when both representatives for the city and Top 5ive began to work on resolution.

Both hearings took place inside the Forrest County Chancery Court in Hattiesburg at 1:30 p.m.

The chancery court ordered Top 5ive to temporarily close on Thursday, June 22, after the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution to reduce recent violence that was taking place outside of the establishment.

The formal agreement is being reviewed, and updates will be added when more details become available.

