Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg

Top 5ive Bar & Grill will be able to reopen only after security cameras on the outside and...
Top 5ive Bar & Grill will be able to reopen only after security cameras on the outside and inside are placed and certified by the Hattiesburg Police Department and whenever the parking lot is striped.(Top 5ive Bar & Grill - Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg bar and grill has been allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an agreement reached with the city during a nuisance hearing.

According to court documents, Top 5ive Bar & Grill will be able to reopen only after security cameras on the outside and inside are placed and certified by the Hattiesburg Police Department and whenever the parking lot is striped.

The business is also ordered to follow all ordinances and regulations of the City of Hattiesburg and the State of Mississippi, including but not limited to, any non-smoking ordinances and LDC requirements.

A reopening date for Top 5ive has not been scheduled at this time.

.
.(Allen Brewer)

Wednesday’s agreement comes after Tuesday’s court hearing that was supposed to determine if the temporary closure of the business would be lifted or extended by the City of Hattiesburg, was moved to a recess when both representatives for the city and Top 5ive began to work on resolution.

Court hearing in recess as both sides discuss resolution for Top 5ive Bar & Grill

Both hearings took place inside the Forrest County Chancery Court in Hattiesburg at 1:30 p.m.

The chancery court ordered Top 5ive to temporarily close on Thursday, June 22, after the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution to reduce recent violence that was taking place outside of the establishment.

Resolution passed to reduce violence at Top 5 Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg

The formal agreement is being reviewed, and updates will be added when more details become available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person...
Suspect wanted for shooting man Monday in Laurel
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts

Latest News

Storytime is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the African American Military History Museum in...
Final summer Storytime with a Soldier event hosted Friday
According to a post made by the police department’s Facebook page, the leak is coming from the...
Columbia PD: Major gas leak around North Main Street, Hawkins Avenue
Water Station #1
Hub City receives 5th consecutive perfect score for water supply
6pm Headlines 7/5