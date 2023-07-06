Southern Pine Animal Shelter brings kittens to the library for summer reading activity

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Library had some extra special guests Thursday.

Children at the library got play time with kittens from Southern Pine Animal Shelter.

The children also got to listen to kitten story-time and take a crack a cat-themed craft.

Librarians said the event also was a way for kids to enjoy something they might not get the chance to do at home.

“Kittens are a serotonin boost, so everybody is so happy to interact with kittens,” said Deborah White, assistant director at the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County. “They may not be able to have pets and this is kind of their way of developing their interaction with animal life.”

Thursday’s kitten visit was a part of the library’s Summer Reading Program, which ends July 15.

