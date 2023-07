Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Missโ€™ elite pitcher Tanner Hall has been named an All-American by all major baseball outlets after an incredible junior campaign in Scott Berryโ€™s final year at the helm.

Hall, the 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, has been tabbed a first-team All-American by D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, and Baseball America. He earned a spot on the All-American second team from ABCA.

The 2022 Ferris Trophy winner becomes the first Southern Miss baseball player to earn All-American honors in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Hall registered a 12-4 record with a 2.48 earned run average in 2023. He fanned 124 batters and walked 33 in 112 1/3 innings. The Zachary, Louisiana native has tallied 22 wins on the mound and 302 strikeouts in his career as a Golden Eagle.

