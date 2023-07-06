Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet

Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet
Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet(Garrett Busby)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss’ elite pitcher Tanner Hall has been named an All-American by all major baseball outlets after an incredible junior campaign in Scott Berry’s final year at the helm.

Hall, the 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, has been tabbed a first-team All-American by D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, and Baseball America. He earned a spot on the All-American second team from ABCA.

The 2022 Ferris Trophy winner becomes the first Southern Miss baseball player to earn All-American honors in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Hall registered a 12-4 record with a 2.48 earned run average in 2023. He fanned 124 batters and walked 33 in 112 1/3 innings. The Zachary, Louisiana native has tallied 22 wins on the mound and 302 strikeouts in his career as a Golden Eagle.

Caption

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hattiesburg bar and grill will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an...
Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
According to a post made by the police department’s Facebook page, the leak is coming from the...
Columbia PD: Major gas leak around North Main Street, Hawkins Avenue
Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of...
Arrest warrant issued for woman using stolen credit card
A massive 18-month project to overhaul the I-10 interchange at Menge Avenue started Wednesday....
Massive I-10 road project paves the way for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s

Latest News

Houston Astros' Grae Kessinger bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the...
Former Ole Miss Rebel hits first career MLB home run
Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals...
Former Mississippi State star named MLB All-Star for the first time in his career
Southern Mississippi pitcher Will Armistead (31) throws during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday,...
Pitcher commits to play for Southern Miss, join his brother
Akeem Davis
Akeem Davis looks forward to his 9th annual AD 47 Leadership Academy