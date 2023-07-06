Renovations to Forrest County Health Dept. making progress

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A $5.5 million renovation of the Forrest County Health Department has been underway for several months and contractors and county leaders say the work is making steady progress.

As part of the project, new exam rooms are being added, a WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Supplemental Nutrition Program distribution center will be located there and a drive-thru vaccination center will be built.

It’s all paid for by the Mississippi State Department of Health and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Hanco Corporation is the general contractor.

The deadline for completion is March of 2024.

“This is about a 16,000 square foot building, and we’re adding about a 2,500 square foot facade to it, but it will be like a total new building,” said Walker Jameson, project manager for Hanco Corporation. “It will have new mechanical, electrical and up-to-date.”

“It’s progressing along really well,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “You can notice some major changes going on and when we get finished, it’s going to be something that we all can be proud of.”

The Forrest County Health Department is currently providing services from a temporary location at the old Hattiesburg Police Department on Klondyke Street.

