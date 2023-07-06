Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Renovations to Forrest County Health Dept. making progress

A $5.5 million renovation of the Forrest County Health Department has been underway for several months and contractors and county leaders say the work is making
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A $5.5 million renovation of the Forrest County Health Department has been underway for several months and contractors and county leaders say the work is making steady progress.

As part of the project, new exam rooms are being added, a WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Supplemental Nutrition Program distribution center will be located there and a drive-thru vaccination center will be built.

It’s all paid for by the Mississippi State Department of Health and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Hanco Corporation is the general contractor.

The deadline for completion is March of 2024.

“This is about a 16,000 square foot building, and we’re adding about a 2,500 square foot facade to it, but it will be like a total new building,” said Walker Jameson, project manager for Hanco Corporation. “It will have new mechanical, electrical and up-to-date.”

“It’s progressing along really well,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “You can notice some major changes going on and when we get finished, it’s going to be something that we all can be proud of.”

The Forrest County Health Department is currently providing services from a temporary location at the old Hattiesburg Police Department on Klondyke Street.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with...
Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.
LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person...
Suspect wanted for shooting man Monday in Laurel
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault

Latest News

Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosts corrections officer training
Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosts corrections officer training
Laurel slated for $47.5 M in infrastructure projects for 2023
Laurel slated for $47.5 M in infrastructure projects for 2023
The Hattiesburg Train Depot will be named in honor of Morgan and the Hattiesburg Public Safety...
Buildings in downtown Hattiesburg to be renamed after former mayors
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving