Laurel slated for $47.5 M in infrastructure projects for 2023

This year’s projects include sewer and water improvements, drainage improvement, paving 22 roads, improvements to the Sportsplex, etc.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In Laurel, more than $47.5 million is going toward infrastructure improvement projects this year. That’s more than double what the city did last year in projects.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said If you don’t have good infrastructure, then you don’t have a good city.

“Last year we had $23.6 million in projects,” said Magee. “Ranging from the Welcome Center that’s still in process, the first phase of the Elvin Ulmer 8 plex. These were all completed.”

This year’s projects include sewer and water improvements, drainage improvements, paving 22 roads, improvements to the Sportsplex and sidewalk and pedestrian safety improvements.

Some of the projects will be funded by the city, but most of the improvements are funded through state and federal grants.

“The city of Laurel seeks these grants and we have been effective in receiving them being awarded these grants because I think we have the right people in place,” Magee said. “They know the right buttons to push, the people to call, and it pays off for us in the end.”

A bulk of the funding -- nearly $25 million -- comes from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant. Those funds will be used to complete “projects along the East/West spine of 5th Street, Sawmill Road, Magnolia Street and Teresa Street,” according to a press release from the city of Laurel.

The funding will repave those roads along with the construction of a new roundabout, lighting, landscaped medians, new ADA-compliant sidewalks and new lane markings.

“We could not have waited long enough to save the money for this $25 million project,” Magee said. “So grants are very important to the city of Laurel.”

