Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosts corrections officer training

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is conducting training to certify corrections officers from Jones County and across the state.

To stay an accredited corrections officer academy, the department hosts this training twice annually as a two-week, 94-hour course.

This training is mandated by the state for all corrections officers to work at a corrections facility. Corrections officers learn policies and procedures, defensive techniques, safety and more.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Director Eddy Ingram said the training is designed to familiarize the corrections officer with working in a jail setting.

“A lot of it is about security and watching for con games from the inmates trying to con the jailer into doing something for them,” said Ingram.

Ingram said the department is always looking for new corrections officers.

“It is a job field where there is a large turnover because it is a tough job,” Ingram said. “You’re confined a lot because you’re inside one building all day your whole shift. At the same time, you’re doing a service for the community of taking care of these inmates and sometimes you might actually get to help one and make a difference.”

The training is mandated by the state of Mississippi and was signed into law in 2000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.