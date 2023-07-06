Win Stuff
Former Mississippi State star named MLB All-Star for the first time in his career

Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just a night before the Fourth of July festivities began, a former Mississippi State Bulldog celebrated a moment he will never forget.

Brent Rooker, a former first baseman/outfielder for the Bulldogs, earned a spot on the American League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star game for the first time in his career.

“To be completely transparent, I never allowed myself to think I can make an All-Star team, so this is even shocking for me,” Rooker said. “It’s overwhelming. To go out and achieve something I never really considered to be possible until right now, it’s a cool feeling for sure.”

Despite a rough 2023 campaign for the Oakland Athletics, who have a record of 25-63, the Germantown, Tennessee native is having his best season thus far in the majors, batting a career-high .240 at the plate while recording career highs in homeruns with 14 and RBIs with 42.

Rooker played at Mississippi State from 2014-2017 and was named the Collegiate Baseball national Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year after leading the league with a .387 batting average, 23 home runs, and 82 RBIs in 2017.

He also won the C Spire Ferris Trophy and was just the second triple crown winner in SEC history that season.

The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 11, and will be streamed on FOX.

