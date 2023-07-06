Final summer Story Time with a Soldier event hosted Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The African American Military History Museum will be hosting its final summer Story Time with a Soldier event this Friday.

U.S. Army Gulf War Veteran Mimi Wilson will read to a group of fifteen Pre-K to 2nd-grade students at 10 a.m.

Wilson served for 10 years as a member of the U.S. Army Medical Corps. For her commitment and dedication to her duties, she earned the prestigious US Army Commendation medal, recognizing her exceptional service and contributions.

After her honorable discharge from the military, Wilson pursued a career in healthcare as a registered nurse. For the past 23 years, she has worked in the field, providing compassionate care to those in need.

Wilson’s experience led her to become an American Heart Association instructor, sharing her knowledge and skills with others for the past two decades. In addition to her healthcare career, she also has had an impact as a secondary educator for eight years.

The museum said Wilson has touched the lives of countless students, imparting her knowledge and inspiring them to reach their full potential.

Registration for this event is required. You can call (601)-450-1942 for more information.

