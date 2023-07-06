Deadlines approaching to sign up for new Sumrall community programs

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new community programs will soon be starting up in Sumrall and city leaders are urging you to sign up soon if you want to participate.

The deadline is Friday for residents who want to be part of the town’s Community Emergency Response Team.

That program includes a training course that CERT members will have to complete.

City leaders would also like to know by Friday how many people are interested in joining a new neighborhood watch program.

Both those initiatives are being funded with a state grant.

“We were awarded $7,000 by the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and that funds the equipment for those who successfully complete the Community Emergency Response Team course, so that is more of a hard deadline,” said Joel Lofton, mayor of Sumrall. “The neighborhood watch is not so much of a hard deadline. We don’t want to take a resident and say, ‘oh no, you can’t be proactive in the protection of your community, because you missed a deadline,’ so we will probably continue to take names there.”

You can sign up for CERT or neighborhood watch or both, by visiting Town Hall or by calling 601-758-3591.

