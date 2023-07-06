Columbia PD: Major gas leak around North Main Street, Hawkins Avenue

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to be cautious as there is a major gas leak in the area.

According to a post made by the police department’s Facebook page, the leak is coming from the area of North Main Street and Hawkins Avenue.

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area at this time as the road is temporarily closed.

Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

