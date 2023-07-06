CDC: Increase in tickborne diseases and how to keep your pet safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your four-legged friend could be at a higher risk of catching ticks and fleas during the Summer season.

“We may see less in the winter, but we see ticks year round and fleas,” Dr. Richard Gill, a veterinarian at Clinton Animal Hospital, said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tickborne disease cases have increased in the U.S. by 25% between 2011 and 2019, meaning your fluffy companion is more likely to catch a tick.

But proper precautions could prevent that from happening.

“Fortunately, now we have really good flea and tick products. Years ago, we were having to do dips that smelled toxic. We have oral flea medicines, flea and tick medicines that do a really good job, Gill explained.

“The topicals have been around a little longer you are seeing some resistance, but if the dogs had seizures, that might be your only option. And some years people have had great luck with the topicals. So, talk to your veterinarian depending on the situation with your animal,” he continued.

Just like you like to keep your home bug free, so do cats and dogs.

“Treating the yard or products, when use out in the yard just need to follow directions for your safety and your pets. You want to take up their food and water bottles and make sure that doesn’t get in there. But you worry about animals. They walk through it and they lick their feet. So, all your products will have a certain time frame, you need to stay off the yard or whatever,” Gill explained.

But some ticks and fleas could still get through! Making you the last line of defense.

“The biggest thing is just to see visibly see them. Some of them bother a lot. Some don’t. I mean, we’re seeing dogs and when I came in this morning, a lot of ticks did not phase it. Sometimes they trigger an inflammatory response. So chew at it, they’ll lick at it,” Gill said.

Dr. Gill suggests using your hands to go through the fur and searching everywhere for ticks and fleas.

“When you comb through, if you see kind of black debris, that may be a sign that your dog has fleas. If you take a wet cotton ball and you dab that debris, it looks like black dust, it will turn red because it’s suggested blood so it will look red,” Gill suggests.

Removing them properly protects you and your pet.

“You want to use tweezers on them or gloves don’t handle the two because a lot of these diseases you may not catch directly from the dog. But that same tick that could transmit it to the dog can transmit it to you.”

