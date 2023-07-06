Buildings in downtown Hattiesburg to be renamed after former mayors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council unanimously voted to rename two downtown buildings after two former mayors — J. Ed Morgan and Johnny Dupree.

Morgan served as mayor from 1989 to 2001 and Dupree from 2001 to 2017.

The Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex will be named in honor of Dupree and the Hattiesburg Train Depot will be named in honor of Morgan.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said that both Morgan and Dupree changed the city for the better in their own ways.

“With Hattiesburg being such a transient town, I think it’s important that we continue to tell the stories of who helped bring us here,” said Barker. “And while the strength of our city is never who sits in elected office, certainly both Mayor Morgan and Mayor Dupree had a heavy hand in where we end up right now. In both of their cases, they left tremendous legacies in those two buildings.”

During his term, Morgan kicked off the redevelopment of the train depot and helped the city get official ownership.

Under Dupree’s leadership, the city got a better facility for its police officers and staff.

Former mayor Dupree said that he is honored to receive this recognition.

“It’s certainly an honor that Mayor Barker and the City Council saw fit to name the Public Safety Complex after me, certainly an honor not only for me but my family,” said Dupree.

Dupree said building the Public Safety Complex was essential to the development of the police force.

“That complex is a showplace for Hattiesburg because it shows that without a doubt, the role of first responders, police because they were certainly not in a respectful place,” Dupree said.

