Arrest warrant issued for woman using stolen credit card

Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of...
Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of using a stolen credit card this past April.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an active arrest warrant for a 20-year-old Hattiesburg woman

HPD said Skyla Nix is wanted after using a stolen credit card to make purchases in the 3100 block of Hardy Street on April 13, 2023.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

