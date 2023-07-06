Win Stuff
07/06 Ryan’s “More T-Storms” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another of our more “rainy” days this week. Yesterday was one of those, developing several showers and thunderstorms, at least one of which was severe warned. That lead to at least one tree down, reminding us severe weather is possible even on days with a “nearly impossible” chance. Thankfully it looks like the worst we saw was some gusting winds as the thunderstorms started to collapse. That’s basically what we expect again for today, now looking on par with or slightly drier than yesterday.

That means we can expect another round of showers starting as early as noon, lasting into the night as they slowly drift around and break down. These showers and thunderstorms will keep us on the cooler side of things, with a high close to “average” at 92. Daily rain chance is 50%, though almost all will come between 2-8 PM. There is no severe threat, though it wouldn’t surprise me if a level one risk was extended our direction as storms start to develop...that’s just how it goes so far this year.

Most Read

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person...
Suspect wanted for shooting man Monday in Laurel
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts

Latest News

