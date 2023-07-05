US Air Force Col. credits North Forrest counselor for career choice

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An Air Force Colonial who grew up in Hattiesburg continues to take on new challenges after already serving under two administrations at the White House.

Col. Dear Beloved credits a Pine Belt school counselor for being the catalyst for a life-changing decision.

From the halls of North Forrest High School in the late 1990s, he could only imagine the places he would go.

If you ask Colonial Beloved, he’ll tell you his Air Force career may have never taken off without the help of Carolyn Hill.

“He seemed to be an unusually bright student who was interested in both the military and college and so I talked with him about the academies,” said Hill.

What was seemingly a normal conversation about goals after high school turned into so much more than Beloved could have imagined.

“It was a very short conversation, and I forgot about it by the end of the day, she didn’t,” said Beloved.

The discussion prompted Hill to share a copy of a catalog for the Air Force Academy.

“Took that home. It was a full-length color 200-page catalog and I read it from start to finish in the light into the dark, because we couldn’t have lights on in the dark, but I was reading in the dark and I was sold. That’s what I wanted to do,” Beloved said.

Beloved said Hill and other staff members at NFHS helped him obtain sponsorship from then-Rep. Gene Taylor to attend the academy in Colorado.

After graduation, he served across the globe.

Most recently, he was a senior adviser in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. He helped with budget and performance assessments related to a drug control strategy.

During his promotion, he made sure to track down his former NFHS counselor for the honor.

“I invited her to come up to Washington D.C. for the promotion and she accepted,” Beloved said. “So, it was a very emotional event and I recognized her in front of the whole crowd. Her words really stuck out to me, she said if more educators received recognition like this they would work even harder to do what they do for our students.”

The memory will stay with Hill, who said the story should serve as a reminder of the importance of investing in educators.

“He has obviously had an astonishing career in the air force, and I was astonished to hear from him a couple of months ago inviting me to his promotion ceremony and really was honored to be there,” Hill said.

Col. Beloved and his family recently accepted a new assignment. He will be in Jordan at a senior service school as an exchange officer.

Even though he is a world away from Hattiesburg, he says he’ll never forget where he came from.

“Sometimes there are key moments in my life and I can say, had this not happened, I wouldn’t be where I am today, and Mrs. Carolyn Hill is one of those,” Beloved said.

After his service in Jordan, Col. Beloved said he will weigh future options with his family, but added he is looking forward to putting down roots.

U.S. Air Force Col. Dear Beloved, a senior advisor assigned to the Office of Performance and Budget, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Executive Office of the President, Washington, D.C., speaks during his promotion ceremony, June 2, 2023, at the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Va. Beloved has deployed to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Maryland Defense Force photo by Lt. Col. Isadore Beattie)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.