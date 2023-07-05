Win Stuff
Suspect wanted for shooting man Monday in Laurel

LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person...
LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person and is seeking information about his location.(Laurel Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is wanted in Laurel after a shooting that left another man wounded Monday morning.

The Laurel Police Department says 41-year-old Jonas Windham is wanted for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting complaint near the intersection of Poplar Drive and Woodlawn Drive at 10:25 a.m.

Officers learned that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle.

LPD says Windham has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person and is seeking information about his location.

LPD Lt. Mark Evans is the lead investigator in the case.

If anyone has information on this or any other criminal activity, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

