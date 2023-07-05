Scattered shower and thunderstorms will continue into this weekend.

This evening will be partly cloudy temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Any showers and thunderstorms will fall apart around 9-10pm. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible tomorrow across the Pine Belt. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday & Saturday will start off partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Expect more of the same for next Monday and Tuesday. Highs will top out into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.