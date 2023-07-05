Win Stuff
Rain expected Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s

First Alert Weather - 7/4/2023 - Rex
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy July 4th everyone!

It has been a rather wet day and not much change is in sight for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s with little if any rain.

For Wednesday, look for more showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

Not much change is expected through at least the weekend with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.

