Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house taken over by the fire, with...
Camper, vehicles and other structures damaged due to massive house fire in Jones Co.
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
Two new Mississippi laws are designed to protect kids from easy access to porn
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to...
Firefighters respond to multi-car wreck on I-59
A 2009 Harley Davidson Street Bob Dyna motorcycle, black in color, was stolen from a residence...
Sheriff’s department seeking information after motorcycle theft in Jones Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's...
Attorney who challenged Trump’s 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late night Fourth of July shooting in Louisiana
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
Man accused of killing woman with forklift
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers