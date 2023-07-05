Win Stuff
Miss. AG Fitch files lawsuits against companies accused of nearly 1,000 unauthorized robocalls to Mississippians

Lynn Fitch (Source: State of Mississippi/AG's Office)
(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Press release from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to new authorities passed by the legislature in the 2023 Session, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed lawsuits against two companies, The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation and NaturaLawn of America, for allegedly violating the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act.

According to the attorney general’s office, these companies made nearly 1,000 unauthorized calls together to Mississippians on the Do Not Call Registry.

On July 1, 2023, H.B. 1225 took effect, transferring authority for State telemarketing laws from the Public Service Commission to the attorney general’s office, making it the sole enforcement agency in Mississippi for investigating and prosecuting those who violate telemarketing laws.

The law also gives the attorney general’s office authority to file suit against violators in Chancery Court. 

Fitch has served as an Executive Committee Member of the multistate Robocall Technology Working Group and as a member of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force Committee.

The attorney general also announced that the investigations into NaturaLawn of America and The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation are continuing, and Mississippians who were contacted by either company are asked to share information about those calls. 

“If you received calls from NaturaLawn of America or The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, please email my office at robo-scamcalls@ago.ms.gov,” said Fitch. “Your tip can help us protect others and hold these violators accountable.”

