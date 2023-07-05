Win Stuff
July Fourth safety tips for pet owners

The fourth of July is here, and that means keeping a closer eye on your furry friends.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The fourth of July is here, and that means keeping a closer eye on your furry friends.

According to the Hub City Humane Society, more pets get lost on the fourth than on any other holiday.

Megan Marlowe, the president of the Board of Directors for the Hub City Humane Society, said pets are easily scared by fireworks and will try to escape their homes.

“If you can’t keep your dog inside or your cat inside, the best thing to do is make sure they have identification on them because they will climb fences and jump fences when they’re scared,” said Marlowe. “So, have some type of identification, if you don’t have a tag, get a piece of tape, wrap it around the collar, get a Sharpie marker, and write your phone number on that tape.”

Marlowe also said that the most effective way to find your animal is to make sure they are microchipped and in the database.

If they are not microchipped, you should place flyers around your neighborhood or post them in social media groups.

Puppies dumped at HCHS