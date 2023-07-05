Hub City man receives 10-year prison sentence for meth possession, intent to sell

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for a meth possession and intent to sell charge from 2022.

21-year-old Christopher Myers, Jr. was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg

The sentencing was announced by U.S. District Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Jermicha Fomby.

According to the court documents, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force started an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Myers, Jr. and others that took place in Laurel in February 2022.

Agents conducted two controlled buys from Myers, where 10 pounds of meth were bought each time.

The court records said the case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

