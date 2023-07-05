Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to firearm possession by a felon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pled guilty in court Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a felon.

Jamarquis Vasean Tate, 25, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent Anthony Spotswood announced the guilty plea.

Court documents say, on Dec. 3, 2021, Tate was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by the Hattiesburg Police Department after a reported disturbance at an area hotel. He then fled from the scene, and an officer chased and caught Tate on foot.

During the chase, Tate threw out a firearm, which was seen by the officer and recorded on video. Tate was then arrested, and the firearm was recovered.

According to the court documents, Tate has a previous felony conviction, and it is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

Tate is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4, as he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

HPD and the ATF investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Allen is prosecuting it.

