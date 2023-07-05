Fourth of July event hosted for Louin children

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fourth of July looks drastically different for the community of Louin this year.

Last month, an EF-3 tornado hit the community, leaving many residents without homes.

Sandra Moffett wanted to bring a sense of normalcy to the holiday by organizing an event for the children.

“I hate it so bad that kids in Louin are not able to do this right now because of what’s going on with their community, their homes and their families,” said Moffett. “The idea just hit me, ‘Why can’t they have it? Why can’t we just bring the snow cones to the kids?’”

Dominiq Otis, the owner of Juiced Up Snowballs, came to County Road 16, providing a free treat to everyone in hopes it brightened their Independence Day.

“The community is so welcoming, they are loving; everyone is like, “Hey, we’re glad you’re here, it’s hot outside, we haven’t had a break, so this is the break that we need,’” said Otis. “We just want to chill and relax on the Fourth of July, and we’re just glad to be here.”

Southern Pine Electic and Airsouth Heating and Cooling also came to Louin, handing out lunches and giving goody bags to children.

